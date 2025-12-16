JAAGO Foundation, UNICEF host beach carnival, sports competition in Cox’s Bazar

At the event, District Sports Officer of Cox’s Bazar, Md Alauddin, stated, “Sports is no longer just physical exercise; it is a significant medium for building a professional career. The skills our adolescent girls are demonstrating in challenging sports like surfing will create new employment opportunities for them in the tourism and sports sectors. The District Sports Office always stands by such courageous initiatives.”

Md Moazzem Hossain, Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Development, Cox’s Bazar, remarked in his speech, “The Department of Youth Development always works toward developing the creativity and leadership qualities of the youth. The activities of ‘Sea Shore Girls’ are delivering messages of gender equality and social responsibility among our youth. We believe that when our youth and adolescent girls empower themselves through sports, they will contribute not only to their own development but also give the entire society a beautiful, violence-free environment.”