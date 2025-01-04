Chhatra League's sudden procession angers leaders of Students Against Discrimination

Later, they hung a picture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on a broken portrait in front of the Awami League office and paid tribute to him by placing wreaths. The portrait of Bangabandhu was damaged during the July-August movement. They then left the area chanting slogans.

According to witnesses, many of them including Mir Wasedul Haque who participated in the procession are leaders and activists of Chhatra League’s Tangail unit. Several of them face lawsuits on allegations of launching attacks on students during the Students Against Discrimination movement in August last year. They went into hiding since the fall of the government on 5 August.