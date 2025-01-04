Tangail
Chhatra League's sudden procession angers leaders of Students Against Discrimination
A small group of leaders and activists of banned organisation Bangladesh Chattra League brought out a surprise procession in Tangail on the occasion of its 77 founding anniversary, drawing angry reaction from the leaders and activists of Student Against Discrimination.
Fifteen to 20 leaders and activists led by Chhatra League’s Tangail city president Mir Wasedul Haque alias Tanjil brought out a surprise procession in Nirala intersection at 7:00am on Saturday.
Later, they hung a picture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on a broken portrait in front of the Awami League office and paid tribute to him by placing wreaths. The portrait of Bangabandhu was damaged during the July-August movement. They then left the area chanting slogans.
According to witnesses, many of them including Mir Wasedul Haque who participated in the procession are leaders and activists of Chhatra League’s Tangail unit. Several of them face lawsuits on allegations of launching attacks on students during the Students Against Discrimination movement in August last year. They went into hiding since the fall of the government on 5 August.
Leaders of Student Against Discrimination, however, expressed angry reactions over the sudden procession of Chhatra League. Students Against Discrimination’s student representative Abu Sher Shah Ahammed took to social media to express his reactions.
“People of the banned organisation continue activities in Tangail. Those who attacked students during the Students Against Discrimination movement are roaming around openly. So, what does the administration do now?” he wrote in Facebook.
Chhatra Federation’s Tangail district president Fatema Rahman posted images on Chhatra League’s procession and paying tributes to Bangabandhu in Facebook. “This is a picture of today’s procession. Chhatra League’s Tangail town president Tanjil and the remaining gangsters roam around the town and eat puffed rice at the park. So, what does the Tangail administration do actually?
Tangail Sadar police station officer-in-charge Tanvir Ahammed said no evidence of placing flowers was found in front of the Awami League office and Chhatra League is running propaganda with previous photos.
Students Against Discrimination’s student representative Abu Sher Shah Ahammed said the administration is speaking in a manner to avoid their responsibilities.