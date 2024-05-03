Passenger train and freight collide in Joydebpur, nine coaches derailed
A passenger train collided with a freight train at Joydebpur station in Gazipur. The incident took place at the outer signal towards the south of the station around 10:50am today, Friday. Nine coaches were derailed while four people were injured at the time.
The train communication via Joydebpur station is closed since the incident. This had led to suspension of train communication between Dhaka and the north western route.
Station Master of Joydebpur station, Hanif Mia said that the Tangail commuter and a freight train collided. This accident occurred due to the signalman’s fault.
Five coaches of the freight train and four coaches of the passenger train have been derailed. There were fewer passengers on the commuter train and that’s why the number of injury is low. Four people including the loco-master of the commuter train have been injured.
Following the accident, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Abul Fate Mohammad Shafiqul Islam came to visit the scene. He said that the four injured have been taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.
The deputy commissioner said that a three-member committee has been formed in connection to the incident. After the accident, several train trips have been suspended at different stations.
The higher authorities of the railways have been contacted to take steps to start the rescue process as soon as possible, he added.