Train derails near Karwan Bazar

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A compartment derails near Karwan Bazar of Dhaka in the morning on 17 April, 2024.Fatema Tuz Johora

A compartment of the Jamuna Express train derailed near Karwan Bazar in Dhaka this morning, halting rail communication on the route for some time. 

The incident took place around 9:30 am, and the train resumed its journey around 10:00 am, leaving three compartments behind. 

Najmul Islam, the general manager of Bangladesh Railway, said one of the compartments of the Jamuna Express train veered off the track near Karwan Bazar, hindering train operations on the route for some time. Later, the authorities began rescue work. 

The accident triggered traffic congestion at Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar areas, with a Dhaka-bound freight train also getting stuck there.

