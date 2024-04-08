Highways: Reckless speed is a worry with no traffic jams
There have been no traffic jams in the Sitakunda section of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway for the last two days. People were seen going home smoothly during the Eid holidays. However, the reckless speed of vehicles on the highway has become a matter of worry for the highway police.
As there is no traffic jam, the drivers are driving at an excessive speed on the empty highways, think the relevant people of the law enforcement agency.
A visit on Sunday morning showed that there is no traffic jam anywhere in the Kumira, Sultana Mandir, Banshbaria and Barabkunda areas of the highway. The highway police removed the trucks and lorries that were stationed in Ghoramara, Royal Cement Gate area in the morning.
Alongside the highway police, members of community police are also working at three spots of Chhoto Kumira, Banshbaria, Barabkunda on the highway.
Baro Aulia Highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khokon Chandra Ghosh said that the measure has been taken to keep the highway free from traffic congestion.
Khokon Chandra Ghosh further said that the stationary trucks have been taken from the highway to safe places. But now the passenger vehicles are running at reckless speed finding the roads empty. This reckless speed has turned into a matter of worry for them, he insisted.
Stating that there will be no traffic jam anywhere on the highway this Eid, the OC warned there is a possibility of accidents if the vehicles are driven at high speed. They were trying to convince the drivers to obey the speed limit as they did not want to file any case for reckless driving.
The highway police are making the drivers aware of the situation at Bhatiari bus station, he added.
Though a traffic jam was created in Bhatiari and Ghoramara areas of the highway on Friday evening, there was no traffic jam anywhere on the highway from that night until 11:00 am today, Sunday.
Speaking about this, Kumira highway police outpost in-charge inspector Abdul Hakeem Azad told Prothom Alo that the traffic in the Sitakunda bus station area moves a little slowly in the evening but this does not create any traffic jam there. No traffic congestion is being created at Boro Darogarhat weight scale either.