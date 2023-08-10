Bodies of 3 children recovered from canal in Cox’s Bazar

The bodies of three children, including two siblings, who went missing after falling into a canal in Cox's Bazar's Pekua, have been recovered.
Their bodies were recovered around 8:00am on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Tahida Begum, 10, and Amir Hossain, 7, children of Nurul Alam; and Humaira Begum, 8, daughter of their close relative Saber Ahmed.
Earlier on Wednesday evening, they went missing in a canal of Ujantia union's Ferasinga para as the water was high due to the flood situation in the district.
Quoting the deceased's family, Tofazzal Karim, chairman of Ujantia union, said the three children went fishing in the nearby Sahebkhali canal on Wednesday afternoon.
On their way home in the evening, they fell into the Sahebkhali canal and went missing. Their bodies surfaced in the same canal around 7:00am on Thursday.
Pekua police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Omar Haider confirmed the matter and said the bodies have been handed over to the family.