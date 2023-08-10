Bodies of 3 children recovered from canal in Cox’s Bazar

The bodies of three children, including two siblings, who went missing after falling into a canal in Cox's Bazar's Pekua, have been recovered.

Their bodies were recovered around 8:00am on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Tahida Begum, 10, and Amir Hossain, 7, children of Nurul Alam; and Humaira Begum, 8, daughter of their close relative Saber Ahmed.