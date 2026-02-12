Crude bomb explosions at Cumilla polling centre trigger panic among voters
Voting was proceeding peacefully at the Atakara Government Primary School centre in Jagannathdighi union of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla.
There was a long queue of voters at the Cumilla-11 constituency centre since morning. However, at around 12:00 pm on Thursday, several crude bombs were detonated at the centre one after another. Panicked voters began running in different directions in fear.
At the time of the incident, members of the army and Border Guard Bangladesh were stationed 300 metres away from the centre. They quickly arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. The incident disrupted the environment for a fair vote. Eyewitnesses said at least seven crude bombs were detonated. There are 3,906 voters at the centre. Presiding officer Atikul Islam said 1,250 votes had been cast until 12:00 pm.
Leaders and activists of BNP candidate Kamrul Huda at the centre alleged that supporters of Jamaat-Shibir detonated the crude bombs to disrupt the voting environment. However, supporters of Jamaat candidate Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher denied the allegation.
Presiding officer Atikul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Voting has been taking place peacefully since morning. One side detonated the crude bombs to disrupt the voting environment. However, as the army was stationed nearby, the situation was quickly brought back to normal. Voting is now continuing as usual.”
Saifur Rahman, who was performing duties on behalf of the BNP candidate, said, “Supporters of the ‘daripalla’ (balance scale) symbol have been trying to exert influence since morning at centres in Jagannathdighi as well as neighbouring Alkora and Gunabati unions. Many centres have already come under their control. At our centre, people had been voting peacefully since morning. At around 12:00 pm, several Jamaat-Shibir men came and told everyone to leave and that there would be no more voting. Soon after, at least seven crude bombs were detonated from two sides near the centre. Voters began running in panic to save themselves. They are trying to take control of the centre.”
Meanwhile, Tawhidur Azam, election coordinator of the Jamaat candidate at the centre, told Prothom Alo, “We want a free and fair election. Jamaat supporters are in no way involved in this incident. BNP supporters were positioned on the side from where the crude bombs were set off. If anything was done, it would be done by them. They are deliberately spreading false allegations against Jamaat.”
Assistant sub-inspector Md Rashed of the police, who was on duty at the centre, told Prothom Alo, “People had been voting peacefully while standing in long queues. At that time, we heard sounds like crude bombs. Members of the army and Border Guard Bangladesh quickly arrived at the scene. The situation is now normal and voting is continuing. We have assured voters that a fair vote will be held here.”