Crude bomb explosions at Cumilla polling centre trigger panic among voters

Voting was proceeding peacefully at the Atakara Government Primary School centre in Jagannathdighi union of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla.

There was a long queue of voters at the Cumilla-11 constituency centre since morning. However, at around 12:00 pm on Thursday, several crude bombs were detonated at the centre one after another. Panicked voters began running in different directions in fear.

At the time of the incident, members of the army and Border Guard Bangladesh were stationed 300 metres away from the centre. They quickly arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. The incident disrupted the environment for a fair vote. Eyewitnesses said at least seven crude bombs were detonated. There are 3,906 voters at the centre. Presiding officer Atikul Islam said 1,250 votes had been cast until 12:00 pm.