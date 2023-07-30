Chattogram-10 by-polls: Voting underway

Voting is underway in the by-polls of Chattogram-10 constituency, reports UNB. The turnout of voters was low in the morning, and no untoward incident has been reported in the election.

The Election Commission (EC) is observing the Chattogram-10 by-polls through CCTV cameras from the control room in Dhaka.

The Election Commission has set up 1,563 CCTV cameras at 156 centres to monitor the elections, said EC sources.