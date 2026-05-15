Gas leak explosion in Fatullah: No one from family of 5 survives

Another woman named Saima injured in the explosion caused by a gas line leak in Fatullah of Narayanganj’s Sadar upazila has died, taking the death toll from the same family to five. No one from the family survived.

Saima, 32, died at around 8:45 am today, Friday, while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. Sixty per cent of her body and her respiratory tract had been burned. Saima was the daughter of Abdus Salam from Kamakdia area of Bauphal upazila in Patuakhali. Her husband, Md Kalam, died from burn injuries last Monday morning.