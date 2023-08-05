300 families marooned as embankment collapses in Bagerhat

A flood protection embankment along the Bhairab River at Bhadrapara in Sadar upazila was washed away by the tidal surges on Friday, rendering 300 families of three villages trapped, reports UNB.

A vast portion of Bhadrapara, Boitpur and Bemorta villages have been flooded with fish of 20-25 enclosures washed away. The residents of the three villages demanded immediate steps to repair the collapsed embankment.