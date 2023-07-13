BPDB engnr thrashed for preventing illegal power line installation

After the assault, some BPDB officials rescued him and took to Feni for treatment. But he refused to get admitted to any hospital, fearing further humiliation. He preferred going home and taking medical care from there.

Shahdat Hossain admitted that he slapped the engineer and was present in the scene when the official's head was shaved. He, however, claimed that the engineer demanded Tk 100,000 for installing two utility poles and received the thrashing in return.

Shahdat also accused Saiful of committing various irregularities, including collecting money from the people after cutting off their power supply.