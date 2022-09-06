Panic over firing on Myanmar side of Naikhongchari border after 2 days

Security force members were also seen standing near the barbed wire fence in the afternoon. Several groups of BGP members were also seen taking position near the fence around 9:00am, with several teams of five to seven patrolling on hill roads. Several members of BGP were even seen talking to Rohingya children near the fence.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ghumdhum union parishad (UP) chairman AKM Jahagir Aziz said panic spread this side of the border following the firing on the Myanmar side after two days. Sounds of mortar shell blasts came from Walindong hill around 7:30am. Myanmar army have reportedly engaged in fierce battle with Arakan Army in Walindong hill, east of Kha Mong Seik hill, but no shell fired from Myanmar landed in the Bangladesh territory until 11:00am. No one is being allowed to go to the border and the Border Guard Bangladesh remains on alert, he added.