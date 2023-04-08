Rangpur city councillor wanted in 4 cases arrested

OC Mahfuz Rahman said Zakaria Alam faces three lawsuits with Kotwali police and another one with Tajhat police. Of the cases, two were over electricity bill arrears and the remaining two cases were over land grabbing and violence.

Police took Zakaria Alam to Kotwali police station after arresting him.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, as Zakaria Alam was staying at the house of his brother-in-law at Darshana Mor Railgate area, a team of police went there to arrest him. Hearing the news on the arrival of police, locals, and Awami Leagues leaders and activists gathered near the house and barred police from entering the house. Following the gathering, police increased their presence.

Senior officials of Rangpur Metropolitan Police also tried to talk to Zakaria Alam, but failed in the face of the protest. Police later arrested him around 9:30pm and took him to Kotwali police station.