Rangpur city councillor wanted in 4 cases arrested

Police arrested the ward No 15 councillor of the Rangpur City Corporation on Friday night.
The councillor Zakaria Alam alias Shiplu, who is also general secretary of Tajhat thana Awami League unit and was wanted in four cases, was arrested from the city’s Darshana Mor Railgate area around 9:30pm.
Rangpur Kotwali police station officer in-charge (OC) Mahfuz Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
OC Mahfuz Rahman said Zakaria Alam faces three lawsuits with Kotwali police and another one with Tajhat police. Of the cases, two were over electricity bill arrears and the remaining two cases were over land grabbing and violence.
Police took Zakaria Alam to Kotwali police station after arresting him.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, as Zakaria Alam was staying at the house of his brother-in-law at Darshana Mor Railgate area, a team of police went there to arrest him. Hearing the news on the arrival of police, locals, and Awami Leagues leaders and activists gathered near the house and barred police from entering the house. Following the gathering, police increased their presence.
Senior officials of Rangpur Metropolitan Police also tried to talk to Zakaria Alam, but failed in the face of the protest. Police later arrested him around 9:30pm and took him to Kotwali police station.
It is to mention that Awami League leader Zakaria appealed to Cyber Tribunal Court to file a case against three people including Jamuna TV journalist Mazharul Mannan under the Digital Security Act over broadcasting news. The court took the allegation into cognizance and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate into the case.
The remaining two accused in the case are local resident Nur Mohammad, 55, and Rangpur City Corporation’s ward No 15 former councillor Shafiul Islam Shafi, 50.
According to the case statement, a report was aired in Jamuna TV’s investigative programme ‘Crime Scene’ at 9:00pm on 1 April and that shows Zakaria Alam becoming a land gabber, allegedly creating a terror gang using the name of the ruling party, harassing people and committing other crimes.
The accused tried to defame and tarnish the image of councillor Zakara Alam by broadcasting the news and carrying out a propaganda to weak and isolate the pro-liberation force or the government.
A day after filing the case, journalists formed a human chain in Rangpur demanding the withdrawal of the case and arrest of Zakaria Alam on 6 April.