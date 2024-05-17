Koyra: Dilapidated dykes trigger panic among coastal people
May is synonymous with fear to residents of coastal areas in Koyra upazila of Khulna as they encountered most of the destructive cyclones this month, including Aila, Fani, Yaas, and Amphan.
The dykes along the coast suffer damages during this season of disaster, leading to inundation in vast swathes of land. This year, the nearly 10 kilometer dyke along the Kopotakkho and Shakbaria rivers has already seen erosion at places. It instilled fear among around 300,000 residents of the area.
The locals alleged that the public representatives provide assurances only, rather than taking initiative to repair the embankment. The authorities take steps at the eleventh hour when the tide threatens to breach the dams. The rushed repairs lead to inflated costs as well as compromised quality.
The public representatives said collapse in the dyke and subsequent flooding are common phenomena of the season as no embankments are erected there in properly planned and permanent way.
They blamed negligence of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) for the situation, while the latter shifted the blame to abnormally lengthy bureaucratic procedures.
Mashiul Abedin, deputy assistant engineer of BWDB’s Khulna office, said they enlist the risky embankments and submit it to the ministry for allocation. But it takes time to approve the lists and allocate funds.
He also noted that a Tk 12 billion megaproject is underway for constructing embankments in Bedkashi and Dakshin Bedkashi unions, in addition to other works. It would make a 31-kilometer embankment secure from flooding.
According to the district relief and rehabilitation office, a total of eight cyclones hit the coastal areas in May throughout the last one decade.
Reflecting on the previous cyclones, Ranjan Mridha, president of Koyra Unnayan Songram Somonnoy Committee, said the scars of Cyclone Aila still linger. May comes with fear to the coastal people as most of the previous cyclones made landfall this month. Swelling river waters threaten to breach the dams and flood the neighbourhood.