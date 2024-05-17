Koyra: Dilapidated dykes trigger panic among coastal people

May is synonymous with fear to residents of coastal areas in Koyra upazila of Khulna as they encountered most of the destructive cyclones this month, including Aila, Fani, Yaas, and Amphan.

The dykes along the coast suffer damages during this season of disaster, leading to inundation in vast swathes of land. This year, the nearly 10 kilometer dyke along the Kopotakkho and Shakbaria rivers has already seen erosion at places. It instilled fear among around 300,000 residents of the area.

The locals alleged that the public representatives provide assurances only, rather than taking initiative to repair the embankment. The authorities take steps at the eleventh hour when the tide threatens to breach the dams. The rushed repairs lead to inflated costs as well as compromised quality.

The public representatives said collapse in the dyke and subsequent flooding are common phenomena of the season as no embankments are erected there in properly planned and permanent way.

They blamed negligence of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) for the situation, while the latter shifted the blame to abnormally lengthy bureaucratic procedures.