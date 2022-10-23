3 die as passenger launch hits bridge in Shariatpur

The water tank fell on the sleeping passengers, leaving three dead on the spot, the police said.
Two more received injuries in the accident, the law enforcement added.
Aslam Shikder, officer in-charge of Gosairhat police station, told Prothom Alo that the launch started its journey from Sadarghat in Dhaka at around 10:30 pm. It entered the Jayanti River early Sunday.
The deceased are Sagar Ali, of Jamalpur; Shakil Ahmed, of Tangail; and Tanjil, of Gosairhat.
Kafi Bin Kabir, upazila nirbahi officer of Gosairhat, said the rescue operation was started soon after the incident. The deceased were taken to the upazila health complex while one of the injured was referred to Dhaka for better treatment.