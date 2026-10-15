Sajek road blockade suspended for six days

Protesters have suspended their second round of an indefinite blockade on the Sajek tourist road in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati for six days.

The blockade will remain suspended from tomorrow, Friday, until 21 October to allow celebrations of Sharadiya Durga Puja.

Vehicle movement has begun returning to normal following the suspension, and the administration has also lifted its restrictions.

The decision was announced in a press release issued on Thursday evening and signed by Nutun Joy Chakma, president of the Sajek Karbari Association, and Babudhan Chakma, convener of the Sajek People's Rights Protection Committee.

The release said the blockade had been suspended in response to a special request from the Sajek Machalong Bazar Durga Puja Celebration Committee and out of respect for the religious festival.

“Like elsewhere in the country, Durga Puja will be celebrated at Sajek Machalong Bazar from tomorrow. To ensure a peaceful environment for the religious festival and facilitate the movement of devotees, our previously announced road blockade will remain suspended from 16 to 21 October,” the leaders said in the release.