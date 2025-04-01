4 killed in head-on collision of motorcycles in Shibchar
Four people have been killed while two injured as two motorcycles collided head on at Shibchar of Madaripur. All the deceased were riders of the motorcycles.
The incident took place in the Kutubpur Saheb Bajar area of the upazila around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.
The deceased are Mithun Talukder, 25, son of Shahjahan Talukder from the Munshikandi area of Kutubpur, Hridoy Dhali, 19, son of Babul Dhali from Dhalikandi area, Ramjan Sardar, 21, son of Manju Sardar from Joynagar Sardarkandi, and Oli Khan, 22, son of Eskan Khan from the same area. The injured are yet to be identified.
According to police and local sources, Mithun Talukder and two others were traveling towards Jajira on a motorcycle from the Naodoba area of the expressway. They collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction when they reached the roundabout near Kutubpur Saheb Bajar. Both motorcycles had three riders each.
Mithun and Hridoy Dhali died on the spot, while Ramjan Sardar and Oli Khan were pronounced dead after being taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Akran Hossain, officer-in-charge of Padma Dakshin police station, confirmed the incident, saying two individuals died on the spot, and two others succumbed to their injuries after being taken to Dhaka.
Citing locals, Shibchar police station OC Ratan Sheikh said the accident tooke place due to reckless speeding. There were six people on the two motorcycles, and four of them lost their lives.