Fire guts 94 resorts, cottages and houses in Sajek

A devastating fire in Sajek, Rangamati has completely destroyed 94 resorts, cottages and residential houses. The incident occurred in the Ruilui tourist area of Sajek Union in Baghaichhari Upazila around 12:45 PM on Monday.

According to the local residents and sources from the Sajek Cottage and Resort Owners Association, the fire initially broke out at a resort, Sajek Eco Valley, situated next to the residence of the Headman of Ruilui Para, Lal Thanga Lusai.

It rapidly spread to the surrounding residential houses and resorts, escalating into a severe blaze. At the time, several hundred panic-stricken tourists evacuated the resorts and cottages, running in distress.