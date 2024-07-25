155 foreign students leave Sylhet amid ongoing unrest
As many as 155 foreign students have left Sylhet and gone back to their respective countries due to the ongoing situation in the country.
Among them are students from India and Nepal. It has been reported that they started returning to their countries from Saturday.
Among them, 152 students left through Tamabil land port and three students left via Osmani International Airport.
Sixty one of the students are from Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medical College, 77 students from Sylhet Women’s Medical College, and 17 foreign students from Parkview Medical College.
Sources informed UNB that every year many students come to Sylhet from India and Nepal to study in medical colleges to complete the MBBS course.
Due to the quota reform protests and subsequent clashes, the foreign students became alarmed. As a result, they expressed their desire to return to their countries temporarily.
Manas Kumar Mustafi, second secretary (Press, Information, Culture, and Education) of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Sylhet, informed the media that arrangements were made for 17 Nepali students along with Indian students studying in Sylhet’s medical colleges to return to their countries through India.
He mentioned that among those who returned to their countries, there were 49 Indian and 12 Nepali students from Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medical College, 77 Indian students from Sylhet Women’s Medical College, and 10 Indian and seven Nepali students from Parkview Medical College.