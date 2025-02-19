Students lock KUET buildings, demand VC’s resignation
Students of the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) have locked all academic and administrative buildings to press home their five-point demand, including the vice-chancellor’s (VC) resignation.
They initially set a deadline of 1:00 pm to meet the demands and locked the buildings after receiving no response from the authorities within the stipulated time.
On the condition of anonymity, a protesting student told Prothom Alo, “Our ultimatum ended at 1:00 pm, but the administration did not take any action. As our demands remain unmet, we, all general students, have locked all academic and administrative buildings for an indefinite period.”
Earlier, the students began a demonstration at 9:00 am in front of the university's medical center. KUET VC Mohammad Mashud fell sick last night and is now receiving treatment on the first floor of the medical center.
Abdullah Mohammad Siam, a third-year student of the electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of the university, said they are protesting with a five-point demand, including the students’ security and resignation of the VC.
“Now, our key demands are suspension of those who are trying to restore student politics on the campus and resignation of the VC. He failed to ensure our security. He assured us of proper security until the moment before the incident, but failed to keep his word. Outsiders entered the campus and carried out attacks on our fellow batchmates, juniors, and seniors, with machetes and knives,” he said.
Arguing in favour of the demand for the VC’s resignation, he further said the VC claimed not to have failed even though many students sustained injuries. “If he cannot ensure students’ safety on the campus, we do not need such a VC on the KUET campus. We do not want to see the KUET under such a VC.”
On the previous day, clashes erupted between activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and the anti-discrimination student movement at noon and continued until the evening. Over a hundred people were injured in the clashes and spells of chase and counter-chase.
Later, the students held a press briefing at the medical center at night and announced the five-point demand.
Among the demands are banning student politics on the campus, with lifetime expulsion for violators; legal and disciplinary action, including expulsion, against those involved in clashes; deployment of army men outside the campus until 28 February; university-funded treatment for injured students; and resignation of the VC, pro-VC, and student welfare director, along with a public apology.