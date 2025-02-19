Students lock KUET buildings, demand VC’s resignation

Students of the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) have locked all academic and administrative buildings to press home their five-point demand, including the vice-chancellor’s (VC) resignation.

They initially set a deadline of 1:00 pm to meet the demands and locked the buildings after receiving no response from the authorities within the stipulated time.

On the condition of anonymity, a protesting student told Prothom Alo, “Our ultimatum ended at 1:00 pm, but the administration did not take any action. As our demands remain unmet, we, all general students, have locked all academic and administrative buildings for an indefinite period.”