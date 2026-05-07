Audio reveals SI saying ‘give me Tk 300,000’ after seizing smuggled goods
A police sub-inspector (SI) in Netrokona’s Kalmakanda upazila has been accused of bargaining for a bribe following the confiscation of Indian cosmetics smuggled into the country and the detention of two young men.
After two audio recordings related to the incident spread on Facebook, the accused SI, Md Abu Hanifa, was withdrawn from the police station. Police have also formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.
The two audio clips began circulating on Facebook after 10:00 pm yesterday, Wednesday. Later, at around 11:00 pm, Netrokona superintendent of police Tariqul Islam told Prothom Alo over the phone that SI Abu Hanifa had been withdrawn immediately after the audio came to their attention.
A three-member investigation committee, headed by additional superintendent of police (sadar circle) Sajal Kumar Sarkar, has been formed. The committee has been asked to submit its report within the next three working days. Departmental action will be taken against him if the allegations are proven, said the superintendent.
According to local residents and police sources, police conducted a raid in the Rangamatia area of Nazirpur union in the upazila late on Tuesday night and seized 18 sacks of Indian cosmetics from a pickup van.
The seized items included body spray, shampoo and olive oil. During the operation, the pickup driver, Nasim, 23, from Shingpur village in Nazirpur, and his assistant Monir Hossain, 21, from Seichahani village, were detained.
Later, a case was filed naming five people, including Jasim Uddin of Rajnagar village in the upazila. Police identified Jasim as the main figure behind the smuggled goods operation.
Meanwhile, the two audio clips circulating on social media are claimed to contain conversations between SI Abu Hanifa and Jasim Uddin. In the 5 minutes and 23 seconds-long first audio clip, Jasim is allegedly heard saying, “Sir, I will give you Tk 80,000. Please do not file a case against me. Just show two sacks of goods as seized.”
In response, another voice — alleged to be that of SI Abu Hanifa — is heard saying, “No brother, it won’t be less than what I said. You give me Tk 300,000 (3 lakh).”
At one point of the conversation, the first speaker says, “I will give Tk 100,000 (1 lakh). OC sir will not oppose it. OC sir said that since you informed me before doing this, speak to the officer.”
The second audio clip, which is claimed to have been recorded at 1:41am, is 3 minutes and 12 seconds long. In it, the person alleged to be the police officer is heard saying, “Whatever you do, do it quickly. I am now crossing Bhabanipur Bridge... I reduced it for your sake, bring Tk 250,000 (2.5 lakh).”
In response, Jasim is heard saying, “Even with difficulty, I am giving you Tk 200,000 (2 lakh). Please give me a little time.” At one point, the police officer says, “Be careful, WhatsApp calls can be recorded on another phone — don’t do that.”
The incident has triggered widespread discussion and criticism in the area. Questions have also been raised about the role of the police. Several attempts were made to contact accused SI Abu Hanifa and Jasim Uddin by phone for comment, but their phones were found switched off.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalmakanda Police Station Md Siddiq Hossain said, “The matter is being looked into by the superintendent of police. SI Abu Hanifa has been withdrawn. Efforts are underway to arrest Jasim Mia, the owner of the smuggled goods.” Asked about allegations of his own involvement, he said, “I am not involved in these incidents.”