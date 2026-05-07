Audio reveals SI saying ‘give me Tk 300,000’ after seizing smuggled goods

A police sub-inspector (SI) in Netrokona’s Kalmakanda upazila has been accused of bargaining for a bribe following the confiscation of Indian cosmetics smuggled into the country and the detention of two young men.

After two audio recordings related to the incident spread on Facebook, the accused SI, Md Abu Hanifa, was withdrawn from the police station. Police have also formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

The two audio clips began circulating on Facebook after 10:00 pm yesterday, Wednesday. Later, at around 11:00 pm, Netrokona superintendent of police Tariqul Islam told Prothom Alo over the phone that SI Abu Hanifa had been withdrawn immediately after the audio came to their attention.