Attack on BNP leader Noman’s motorcade in Khagrachhari

The motorcade of BNP vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman came under attack in Khagrachhari on Friday when he was on the way to join a rally in the district town.
The incident took place around 11:30 am in front of the district office of the Awami League (AL) there. The BNP blamed the ruling party for the attack, while the latter denied the allegation and claimed that the former launched an attack first.
MN Afsar, general secretary of Khagrachhari district BNP, said Abdullah Al Noman, along with other party men, was going to the district town to join the scheduled programme at noon. The ruling party leaders and activists launched an attack in a planned manner when the BNP motorcade was crossing the AL office in the Narkelbagan area.
The car of Abdullah Al Noman was vandalised, but he remained unharmed. Some BNP and Chhatra Dal members sustained injuries in the attack. They received first aid at a local hospital.
However, the ruling party denied the allegation. Nirmalendu Chowdhury, general secretary of AL's district unit and mayor of Khagrachhari municipality, said their party members, who came to join a peace rally against the nationwide terrors of BNP-Jamaat, were resting at the party office.
At one stage, stones were thrown at the office from the BNP motorcade, leaving four Chhatra League and Jubo League members injured.
Abdul Gafur, vice president of Jubo Dal's Chattogram city unit who was in the motorcade, said at least 200 AL men attacked their motorcade when it was passing by the AL office.
Naimul Haque, superintendent of Khagrachhari police, said he is unaware of the attack as no one has come up with a complaint. The BNP rally is going on peacefully and there is ample police protection. He added that they will look into the incident if anyone lodges a complaint.