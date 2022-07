Md Habib, an in-charge of Mirsarai industrial area police camp, said they detained the Rohingyas from the economic zone’s Super Dike area on Friday afternoon when they were heading towards Ukhiya’s Kutupalong refugee camp from the Bhasanchar.

He said the Rohingyas fled from Bhasanchar in collaboration with agents and came to Mirsarai by boat.

The arrestees were handed over to Jorarganj police station, he added.