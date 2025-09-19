Mother’s wait nears a month as expat son’s body stuck in UAE

“My eyes have grown blurred waiting for my son’s body, but it still hasn’t come. Please bring me my son’s body. I just want to see his face one last time.”

This was the heart-wrenching plea of Parul Begum over the phone on Friday morning.

Her son, Md Sabuj, 36, has been lying in a morgue in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for nearly a month, but the family has yet to bring his body home due to procedural complications.