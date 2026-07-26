Survived 29 days on raw fish: Sri Lankan father, son rescued off Bangladesh coast

Two Sri Lankan fishermen rescued from the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh are now in police custody. Maheshkhali police station took them into custody on Saturday night.

The pair were rescued on Friday by local fishermen from a fishing boat that had been drifting after its engine broke down. They had spent 36 days adrift at sea, surviving on raw fish for 29 of those days, they said.

The two Sri Lankan nationals are father and son. They have been identified as SH Chaminda and his son Saunda Hannadigipiyawating. Their home is on Rural Hospital Road in Devinuwaraof Sri Lanka.