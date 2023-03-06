Nearly 2,000 homes gutted in Rohingya camp, some blame ARSA

"Apart from houses, the fire gutted 52 establishments including 35 mosques, various NGOs, schools, and health service centers and affected 22,000 people," Samsuddouza added.
Meanwhile, dry food was distributed among the Rohingya people, who lost their shelters and belongings in the devastating blaze, he said.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Senior Assistant Superintendent of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Farooq Ahmed said they have detained a suspected youth over the fire incident.
"Though it is not clear what caused the fire, details can be obtained after the interrogation of the youth," he added
Abul Kamal, Abdul Gafur and Shamsul Alam, residents of the affected camp, said that it was a planned sabotage by ARSA terrorists.
Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Muhammad Shaheen Imran said, "We are trying to find the exact cause behind the fire."
"A probe has been ordered to ascertain the amount of loss caused by the fire," he added.