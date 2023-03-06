Nearly 2,000 homes gutted in Rohingya camp, some blame ARSA

Almost 2,000 homes were burned as a fire tore through the Balukhali Rohingya camp No-11 in Palongkhali union of Ukhiya on Sunday, reports UNB.

The blaze began in a house of the camp around 3.00pm and soon spread through camps No- 9, 10 and 12, burning down nearly 2,000 houses, said additional refugee, relief and rehabilitation commissioner Md Samsuddouza.

On information, 10 units of the Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 6.00pm, said Atish Chakma, deputy assistant director of Cox's Bazar fire service station.

The reasons for the mishap and the exact extent of the damage could not immediately be confirmed, he added.