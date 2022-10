Train communication between Sylhet and other parts of the country resumed around 9:00pm on Tuesday, four hours after a tree fell on the part of the rail track going through Lawachara National Park in Moulvibazar, UNB reports.

Shakhawat Hossain, station master of Sri Mangal Railway Station, said the train movement between Sylhet and the entire country resumed after the tree was removed from rail the tracks.