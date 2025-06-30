‘Conspiracy underway to destabilise Chittagong Port’

A conspiracy is underway to destabilise the Chittagong Port, leaders of the Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad (SKOP), a platform of staff and workers, alleged on Monday.

They made this remark at a workers’ rally held at the gate of Chittagong Port around 11:00 am today. The rally was organised on demand of cancelling the lease of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).

President of Chattogram division unit of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, a body of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), AM Nazim Uddin presided over the rally.