KNF leader arrested in Bandarban

Members of Bangladesh Army, during a drive, arrested a leader of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Ruma Bazar in Bandarban district on Friday.

The arrestee was identified as Longa Khumi (40), son of Ancha Khumi, of Ruma upazila. He was also a district correspondent of the Daily Manab Zamin.

Tipped off, a team of Bangladesh Army conducted the drive and arrested Longa Khumi from the Ruma Bazar area on Friday afternoon, Md Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ruma police station, confirmed. He was handed over to police last night.

Later, he was sent to jail after being produced before the court.