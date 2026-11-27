Petrol bombs hurled at Grameen Bank branch in Barishal, explosions reported
Three petrol bombs were hurled at a branch office of Grameen Bank in Uzirpur upazila of Barishal. The explosions occurred early Friday at an office near Sanuhar bus stand in Bamrail union of the upazila.
No one was injured, but the incident spread panic among local residents.
Uzirpur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. He said police were sent to the scene immediately after receiving the information. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved.
Quoting locals, police said, three people arrived on a motorcycle and stopped in front of the bank office. They threw three petrol bombs made from glass bottles onto the office stairs, triggering explosions. They then fled on the motorcycle. The incident sparked panic among bank officials, employees and local residents.
OC Rakibul Islam told Prothom Alo that security had been strengthened at various Grameen Bank branches and offices in Uzirpur following the incident.
Not only Grameen Bank but also other important installations have been brought under police surveillance. Police are on alert to ensure security at these establishments, he added.