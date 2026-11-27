Three petrol bombs were hurled at a branch office of Grameen Bank in Uzirpur upazila of Barishal. The explosions occurred early Friday at an office near Sanuhar bus stand in Bamrail union of the upazila.

No one was injured, but the incident spread panic among local residents.

Uzirpur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. He said police were sent to the scene immediately after receiving the information. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved.