Infant remains unharmed under running train

The child was lying on the railway track when Ashraful Bhuiyan saw him. At first he thought the child was dead. But the child started crying as soon as he took it in his arms.

Later on, Ashraful came to know that the baby’s mother had been crushed under a train. However, the child was completely unharmed despite being under a running train on the railway track.

The locomotive master of the train said he saw the woman and the child lying on the railway track. However, he had no time to stop the train. He blew the whistle repeatedly, but the woman didn’t move. He suspected that it was a suicide attempt.

The police talked with the family members of the woman and said she might have committed suicide with her child over a family feud.