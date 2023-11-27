3 buses torched at filling station owned by Natore MP

Miscreants set fire to three buses that were parked at a filling station in Mohishbhanga area beside Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Borigram upazila of Natore early Monday.
Natore-4 (Boraigram-Gurudaspur) Siddiqur Rahman Patwari owns is the owner of the filling station.
Boraigram police station officer in-charge (OC) Shafiul Azam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Shafiul Azam said the police visited the scene and collected evidence. The police suspected it was a sabotage and they were trying to arrest perpetrators, he added.
According to the Boraigram police and the filling station staff, at least 20 buses of various transport companies were parked at the filling station, which are owned by lawmaker Siddiqur Rahman Patwari.
Transport workers took out a bus of GM Paribahan at around 4:00am. A few moments later, filling station staff saw a fire coming out of another bus of GM Paribahan, which was parked behind the vehicle that left a while ago.
Nazmul Hossain, who worked at night shift in the filling station, said they tried to extinguish the fire and also informed the Bonpara fire service. Meanwhile, the fire burnt three buses, damaging interiors and engines of the vehicle, he added.