3 buses torched at filling station owned by Natore MP

Miscreants set fire to three buses that were parked at a filling station in Mohishbhanga area beside Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Borigram upazila of Natore early Monday.

Natore-4 (Boraigram-Gurudaspur) Siddiqur Rahman Patwari owns is the owner of the filling station.

Boraigram police station officer in-charge (OC) Shafiul Azam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.