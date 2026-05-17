Alleged attack by BNP activists over Facebook ‘Haha’ reaction, woman dies
A woman named Sayeda Begum allegedly died in an attack by leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. The incident took place at around 8:00 pm on Saturday in Taipalong village under Ward No. 7 of Rajapalong Union in Ukhiya. Sayeda Begum was the wife of Sabbir Ahmed of the same village.
According to local residents, slogans reading ‘Joy Bangla, Joytu Sheikh Hasina’ were written on the wall of the local Taipalong madrasa a few days ago. Following the incident, local BNP leaders filed complaints with the police against several leaders and activists of the now-banned Awami League.
On Saturday evening, Chhatra Dal activist Md Jisan made a Facebook post about the wall graffiti. Md Yunus, an activist of the now banned Chhatra League, reacted to the post with a “haha” emoji.
Eyewitnesses said several BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists detained Yunus at night and began assaulting him over the Facebook reaction. At that time, his friend and local NGO worker SM Imran went to rescue him, but he too was severely beaten.
Hearing about the attack on Imran, his mother Sayeda Begum rushed to the scene. She was also attacked while trying to protect her son. She later lost consciousness at the scene. She was taken to the Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared her dead.
SM Imran, son of the deceased Sayeda Begum, alleged that BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists were involved in the attack. He specifically accused a BNP leader of assaulting his mother. He said his sister, an SSC examinee, his wife and several other family members were also injured in the attack.
He named local BNP leaders Mizan Sikdar, Abdul Karim, Akash, Saiful Sikdar, Sayed Babul, Mahbubur Rahman and Salam Sikdar, as well as Chhatra Dal leader Jisan and ambulance driver Shamsul Alam, among others, for taking part in the assault.
However, the accused persons denied involvement in the attack. At around 10:30 pm on Saturday, several of them held a press conference claiming they were not involved and that none of them had been present at the scene.
Accused individuals Mizan Sikdar and Abdul Karim said, “The woman died after falling ill. No one will be able to show any evidence that she was assaulted. There is a conspiracy to implicate us in a murder case.”
Ukhiya Upazila BNP president Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “There was no incident of any attack in Ukhiya at night. The woman’s house is far from the scene. She died at home after falling ill. If a police investigation proves it was a murder and that any BNP members were involved, action will be taken.”
Meanwhile, police detained banned Chhatra League activist Md Yunus following the incident. Asked about the matter, Ukhiya Police Station officer-in-charge Mujibur Rahman said local residents had confined Yunus inside a shop, from where police later detained him and took him to the station.
When asked about the death of Sayeda Begum, the officer-in-charge said she died at the hospital. He added that no visible injury marks were found on her body while preparing the inquest report. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
The body has been sent to the morgue of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy. As of 8:30 am on Sunday, no case had been filed over the incident.