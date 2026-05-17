Alleged attack by BNP activists over Facebook ‘Haha’ reaction, woman dies

A woman named Sayeda Begum allegedly died in an attack by leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. The incident took place at around 8:00 pm on Saturday in Taipalong village under Ward No. 7 of Rajapalong Union in Ukhiya. Sayeda Begum was the wife of Sabbir Ahmed of the same village.

According to local residents, slogans reading ‘Joy Bangla, Joytu Sheikh Hasina’ were written on the wall of the local Taipalong madrasa a few days ago. Following the incident, local BNP leaders filed complaints with the police against several leaders and activists of the now-banned Awami League.

On Saturday evening, Chhatra Dal activist Md Jisan made a Facebook post about the wall graffiti. Md Yunus, an activist of the now banned Chhatra League, reacted to the post with a “haha” emoji.