Housewife killed, 25 injured in clash between two BNP factions in Pabna
A housewife named China Khatun, 40, was killed in a clash between two rival factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party over dominance in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna.
At least 10 others were injured in the incident, which took place on Monday morning in the Vitbila Paschimpara area of Manikhat Union.
Around the same time, at least 15 people—including several police personnel—were injured in a separate clash between two BNP factions at the Post Office intersection in Ishwardi pourashava.
According to Sujanagar police and local sources, a long-standing dispute over local dominance had been ongoing between supporters of Rafiul Islam, a former president of Hatkhali union Chhatra Dal, and supporters of Islam Pramanik, a BNP activist from Vitbila village. The conflict escalated into a fight late Sunday night.
On Monday morning, supporters of Islam Pramanik were gathering in the area with sticks when Rafiul’s supporters allegedly attacked them with sticks and weapons, opening fire and vandalising houses. China Khatun, wife of Shukur Ali from Vitbila Paschimpara, was killed on the spot after being shot. At least 10 seriously injured individuals were rescued and admitted to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex and Pabna General Hospital.
Islam Pramanik claimed that his nephew Farhad, an Awami League supporter, had been beaten by Rafiul’s men at Vitbila Bazar the previous night. When he went there and urged them to avoid further clash, he too was attacked. Later, his supporters gathered and decided to resolve the issue through discussion. However, according to him, Rafiul’s group launched another armed attack in the morning, resulting in the death of China Khatun and injuries to at least 10 others.
Rafiul Islam, however, denied the allegations, saying, “I know nothing about the incident. I was not present at the time. My name is being involved as part of a conspiracy.”
Sujanagar Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Sadik Ahmed said police brought the situation under control after arriving at the scene. The body of the housewife was recovered, and it is suspected she died from a gunshot wound. The exact cause will be confirmed after an autopsy. The body will be sent to the morgue at Pabna General Hospital.
Meanwhile, in Ishwardi, police and party sources said the clashes were triggered by an attack on Abdur Rauf Abdullah, convener of Ward No. 4 Jubo Dal. Following the incident, supporters of Pabna district BNP convener Habibur Rahman Habib and former joint secretary Zakaria Pintu held separate press conferences, each blaming the other for the violence.
After the press conference, Habibur Rahman’s supporters brought out a protest procession from the Post Office intersection. As rumors of gunfire spread, activists from both sides engaged in clashes using sticks and firearms. During the clashes, at least 10 motorcycles parked in front of Habibur’s office were set on fire. Repeated gunshots and crude bomb explosions created panic across the town, forcing shops and businesses to shut down.
Police rushed to the scene and attempted to bring the situation under control. When officers tried to separate the two groups, they were attacked with brickbats, injuring at least 15 people, including several police officers.
Later, a team from the Bangladesh Army arrived and began patrols, helping to stabilise the situation.
Officer in charge of Ishwardi police station, Md Mominuzzaman, said the situation is now under control, though tension remains high in the town.
Additional police have been deployed to ensure the safety of people and property.