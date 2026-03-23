Housewife killed, 25 injured in clash between two BNP factions in Pabna

A housewife named China Khatun, 40, was killed in a clash between two rival factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party over dominance in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna.

At least 10 others were injured in the incident, which took place on Monday morning in the Vitbila Paschimpara area of Manikhat Union.

Around the same time, at least 15 people—including several police personnel—were injured in a separate clash between two BNP factions at the Post Office intersection in Ishwardi pourashava.

According to Sujanagar police and local sources, a long-standing dispute over local dominance had been ongoing between supporters of Rafiul Islam, a former president of Hatkhali union Chhatra Dal, and supporters of Islam Pramanik, a BNP activist from Vitbila village. The conflict escalated into a fight late Sunday night.