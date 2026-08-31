Father detained for allegedly selling child to buy iPhone

A 22-year-old man, Maruf Munshi, has been accused of selling his one-and-a-half-year-old son for around Tk 100,000 (1 lakh).

Police from Dashmina police station in Patuakhali detained him in connection with the incident. The child has also been rescued. The family alleged that he did so to raise money to buy an iPhone.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Dashmina police station Atikul Islam confirmed the matter.

He said Maruf was brought from Dhaka to Dashmina police station at around 11:00 pm on Sunday. The child was rescued from Charbishwas area of Galachipa upazila in the district.