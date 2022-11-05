ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
Ishraque’s motorcade comes under attack in Barishal

Special Correspondent
from Barishal
A vandalised vehicle of the motorcade. Collected

The motorcade of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain and some others came under attack at Mahilapara of Gournadi in Barishal early Saturday when they were heading towards the divisional city to join a mass rally.

Around 10 activists of the party sustained injuries in the attack while a number of vehicles were vandalised, claimed the BNP.

The incident took place around 5:30am when Ishraque Hossain was crossing the Mahilapara area. There were a total of 27 cars in the motorcade and five came under attack.

Later, two other BNP leaders – Riajul Islam and Ashraf Uddin, secretary and assistant secretary of science and technology affairs – met the same fate at the area around 8:00am. Vehicles of their motorcade were also vandalised.

Ishraque, member of the BNP’s international affairs committee, said, “The participation of the masses in our rallies has scared the government. The local units of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League blocked the way to the rally venue, having failed to stem the tide of people. They carried out an ambush on the motorcade in the dark of night like a coward.”

The BNP disclosed names of the injured. They are Sahidul Haque, Mamun Bhuiyan, Russell, Babul, Khokon, Imran, Masud Rana, Rocky and Al Amin.

