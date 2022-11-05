Ishraque’s motorcade comes under attack in Barishal

The incident took place around 5:30am when Ishraque Hossain was crossing the Mahilapara area. There were a total of 27 cars in the motorcade and five came under attack.
Later, two other BNP leaders – Riajul Islam and Ashraf Uddin, secretary and assistant secretary of science and technology affairs – met the same fate at the area around 8:00am. Vehicles of their motorcade were also vandalised.
Ishraque, member of the BNP’s international affairs committee, said, “The participation of the masses in our rallies has scared the government. The local units of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League blocked the way to the rally venue, having failed to stem the tide of people. They carried out an ambush on the motorcade in the dark of night like a coward.”
The BNP disclosed names of the injured. They are Sahidul Haque, Mamun Bhuiyan, Russell, Babul, Khokon, Imran, Masud Rana, Rocky and Al Amin.