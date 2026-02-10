Chittagong Port: Coordinator detained a day after strike withdrawn

Police have detained Ibrahim Khokon, a coordinator of the Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad, from the Chittagong Port area on Monday evening.

The detention came right after the withdrawal of a continuous strike at the port. Ibrahim Khokon had also been serving as a coordinator of the port unit of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.

Aminur Rashid, assistant commissioner (media) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo Monday night that a RAB team detained Ibrahim Khokon and handed him over to the port police station. Police are taking further action after verification.

The Chattogram Sramik-Karmachari Oikya Parishad (SKOP) has strongly condemned and protested the detention of Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad coordinator Ibrahim Khokon from the port area.