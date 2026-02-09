Chattogram Port operations resume after ‘deadlock’

After a day of “deadlock”, operations at Chattogram Port resumed as normal from 8:00 am today, Monday. Loading and unloading of containers from ships has begun at the jetties.

At the outer anchorage, cargo transfer from large vessels to lighter ships is underway at full pace. Export cargo containers are also being brought from container depots and loaded onto ships.

The Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Committee had launched a strike from 8:00 am yesterday, Sunday, pressing four demands, including opposition to leasing out the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).