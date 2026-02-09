Chattogram Port operations resume after ‘deadlock’
After a day of “deadlock”, operations at Chattogram Port resumed as normal from 8:00 am today, Monday. Loading and unloading of containers from ships has begun at the jetties.
At the outer anchorage, cargo transfer from large vessels to lighter ships is underway at full pace. Export cargo containers are also being brought from container depots and loaded onto ships.
The Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Committee had launched a strike from 8:00 am yesterday, Sunday, pressing four demands, including opposition to leasing out the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).
However, following the government’s announcement that no contracts would be signed during the tenure of the interim government, the organisation announced late Sunday night that the strike had been suspended.
During the strike, operations at the port’s three main terminals, the General Cargo Berth (GCB), Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT), and New Mooring Container Terminal, came to a complete halt. From this morning, loading and unloading of containers and cargo from ships resumed at these terminals.
Fazle Ekram Chowdhury, president of the Berth Operators, Ship Handling Operators and Terminal Operators Owners Association, which represents jetty and terminal operating companies, told Prothom Alo, “The deadlock has been resolved and operation has resumed.”
For the first time during a strike, cargo handling at the outer anchorage had also been suspended.
Mohammad Sarwar Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Ship Handling and Berth Operators Association, said, “Due to the strike, work was halted on 65 large vessels at the outer anchorage. As soon as the protest was suspended, cargo transfer from large ships to lighter vessels resumed.”
A notice signed by the organisation’s coordinators, Md Humayun Kabir and Ibrahim Khokon, issued at midnight on Sunday, said the strike would remain suspended from 8:00 am on Monday until 15 February, in the interest of the national parliamentary elections and the unloading of goods for Ramadan.
However, if the five issues, including the arrests, transfers and temporary suspensions, are not resolved, a fresh programme will be announced on 16 February, they added.
The organisation had initially observed work stoppages of eight hours a day for three days, demanding the cancellation of the process to lease NCT to DP World. This was followed by a continuous programme from last Tuesday.
Although the movement was suspended for two days after a meeting with the shipping adviser, a strike was called from Sunday, alleging punitive measures had been taken against the protesters.