Cox’s Bazar town under knee-deep rainwater, 25,000 tourists stranded

Cox’s Bazar town has gone under knee-deep water due to incessant rainfall for around 20 hours, leaving at least 25,000 tourists stranded in hotels, resorts, and cottages. The authorities have hoisted a red flag and restricted the movement of tourists along the sea beach amid the hostile weather.

Abul Kashem Shikder, president of the hotel-guest house owners association in Cox’s Bazar, said they had not seen such waterlogging in the town in the last 50 years. He blamed unplanned development, lack of maintenance of canals, and unabated hill-cutting for the predicament.

According to hotel owners and public representatives, it started raining at 9:00 am on Thursday, intensified into heavy rainfall by 12:30 pm, and continued until 12:30 am on Friday, bringing lives of around 800,000 residents to a standstill.