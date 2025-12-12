Chattogram’s ‘Sazzad Gang’ linked to murder, violence, orders from abroad

One group plans the killings and arms brandishing, another carries out the killings and attacks while, a different group stand guard around the crime scene. The followers of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali, who fled abroad, have been conducting criminal activities in Chattogram by dividing themselves into these three teams.

The whole operation of planning, attacks and arms brandishing are carried out through a three-tier structure of criminals assigned to categories ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’. Meanwhile, Sazzad also known as 'Boro Sazzad', issues instructions to them from abroad.

Police obtained this information during the initial interrogation of a detained suspect named Iftekhar Ibn Ishaq, who took part in a shooting at a businessman’s residence after failing to extort Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh). Iftekhar was arrested on 4 December. For nearly two decades, Sazzad Ali has been running an extensive criminal network across the city and district from abroad.