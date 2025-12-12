Chattogram’s ‘Sazzad Gang’ linked to murder, violence, orders from abroad
One group plans the killings and arms brandishing, another carries out the killings and attacks while, a different group stand guard around the crime scene. The followers of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali, who fled abroad, have been conducting criminal activities in Chattogram by dividing themselves into these three teams.
The whole operation of planning, attacks and arms brandishing are carried out through a three-tier structure of criminals assigned to categories ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’. Meanwhile, Sazzad also known as 'Boro Sazzad', issues instructions to them from abroad.
Police obtained this information during the initial interrogation of a detained suspect named Iftekhar Ibn Ishaq, who took part in a shooting at a businessman’s residence after failing to extort Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh). Iftekhar was arrested on 4 December. For nearly two decades, Sazzad Ali has been running an extensive criminal network across the city and district from abroad.
Who is Sazzad?
Sazzad Ali, son of contractor Abdul Gani from Chalitatali, became familiar in the criminal underworld after the murder of councillor Liaqat Ali Khan in 1999. Although he was acquitted due to lack of evidence, a new chapter began in the city’s criminal scene centred around him.
On 12 July 2000, eight people including six Chhatra League activists were killed in a brush-fire attack in Bahaddarhat. Sazzad has repeatedly been accused of leading the massacre known as the ‘Eight Murder’ case.
The man was arrested later that year in October with an AK-47 rifle. After being released on bail, he left the country in 2004. Since then, he has been controlling his gang from abroad. He was eventually acquitted in the ‘Eight Murder’ case.
The gang initially formed around Nurnabi Maxon, Sarwar Hossain, Akbar Ali and ‘Chhoto Sazzad’. Maxon died in India and Sarwar left the group. From 2015, Chhoto Sazzad took over leadership.
A new leadership: Raihan and Mobarak
According to police, at least 50 gunmen and associates are active in the gang of ‘Boro Sazzad’. After ‘Chhoto Sazzad’ was taken to prison (15 March), leadership passed on to Mohammad Raihan and Mobarak Hossain alias Iman who are accused in 15 cases.
Other members include Khorshed, Bhatija Mohammad, Nazim Uddin, Bobby Alam, Kamal, Hasan, Nurul Haque, Borhan, Mobin, Kader, Topu, Azam, Monir, Tushar, Tuhin, Sohel, Salek and Ershad, most of them skilled in handling firearms. Sazzad regularly sends instructions to them over the phone from abroad.
A surge in attacks after 5 August
After Chhoto Sazzad, Raihan and several others were released on bail on 5 August last year, the gang became increasingly reckless.
On 29 March, they fired shots targeting Sarwar on Bakalia Access Road, killing two people instantly who were inside a private car. Then the group spread fear with multiple open shootings to extort money in Bayezid, Chandgaon, Panchlaish, Hathazari and Rauzan areas. There have been at least 15 such shooting incidents.
On 5 November, five people were shot during an attack on an election campaign for a BNP-nominated candidate. Sarwar Hossain alias Babla was killed. Sarwar’s father named 22 people including Boro Sazzad, Raihan, and Iman as accused in that case.
The gang’s attacks are not limited to the city only. On 22 April, Jubo Dal activist Ibrahim was openly shot dead in Gazipara area of Rauzan. On 29 August, Md Masud and Md Anis were murdered in Oxygen-West Kuwaish area. A month later, brick and sand trader Tahsin was killed while sitting in a tea shop in Chandgaon area.
Raihan was also named an accused in the murder of Akbar Ali at Patenga beach on 23 May. After 5 August, 14 cases, including murder, have been filed against Raihan and his associates.
A three-tier structure
According to sources related to the investigation, Raihan and Mobarak no longer take part in shootings themselves. Following Sazzad’s instructions, they plan attacks from different locations. These two are in the ‘A’ category.
For killings and major attacks, ‘B’ category shooters such as Kader, Nazim and Borhan are deployed. ‘C’ category members guard the surroundings and secure escape routes.
Iftekhar, who was arrested on 4 December, said that he was in the ‘B’ category during the shooting at businessman Jahangir’s house in Hathazari on 20 August. But during the murder of Sarwar, he was in the ‘C’ category, only patrolling the surrounding area.
Raihan and Mobarak assign who will be in the ‘B’ or ‘C’ category for each operation. Raihan is currently in India but Mobarak is in Bangladesh, he confirmed.
When asked about allegations of orchestrating murders and extortion from abroad, Sazzad Ali told Prothom Alo, “I run a business abroad and earn from rented properties in Bangladesh as well. Our family is wealthy. Why would I form a gang? On the contrary, criminals have burnt down our homes.” He claimed he has no contact with ‘Chhoto Sazzad’ or Raihan.
Additional superintendent of police (Hathazari Circle) Kazi Md Tarek Aziz told Prothom Alo that the gang formed by fugitive Sazzad has been responsible for murders, extortion and shootings in the city and district. Divided into three categories, they plan and execute attacks. Several members have already been arrested, and operations are ongoing to capture the rest.