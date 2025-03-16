Ctg top criminal 'Chhoto Sazzad' arrested in Dhaka
Sazzad Hossain, a top criminal from Chattogram who had previously threatened to assault Officer-in-Charge (OC) via Facebook live, has been arrested. He was arrested around 10:00 pm Saturday from Bashundhara city shopping mall in Dhaka.
According to police sources, Sazzad was wandering inside a shopping mall in Dhaka with an associate when he was recognised by a resident of Chattogram. The individual gathered a crowd and managed to capture Sazzad before alerting the police.
When contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tejgaon police station, Mobarak Hossain, informed Prothom Alo that police personnel were present at the shopping mall.
Upon receiving the information, Sazzad was arrested and brought to the police station. He will be sent to Chattogram following discussions with senior authorities.
According to the police, Sazzad Hossain is known as a follower of another criminal, Sazzad Ali, a fugitive ‘Shibir Cadre’ currently living abroad. He has 17 cases filed against him, including charges of murder, illegal possessions of firearms and extortion.
He is also an accused in the cases related to the shootings of three sand traders, Anis, Kaiser and Aftab Uddin, who were killed between August and October last year.
It has been reported that on 17 July last year, Chandgaon police arrested Sazzad with firearms. However, he was released on bail at the beginning of the following month. He is the son of MD Jamal from Shikarpur, Hathazari near Bayezid Bostami police station.
On 4 December last year, when the police apprehend him in the Oxygen area of the city, he fled while firing gunshots. As a result, five people, including police officers, got injured.
On 29 January, Sazzad appeared on Facebook live and issued a threat to assault Officer-in-Charge (OC) Arifur Rahman of Bayezid Bostami police station. The following day, the city police commissioner announced a reward for his capture.