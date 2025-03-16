Ctg top criminal 'Chhoto Sazzad' arrested in Dhaka

When contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tejgaon police station, Mobarak Hossain, informed Prothom Alo that police personnel were present at the shopping mall.

Upon receiving the information, Sazzad was arrested and brought to the police station. He will be sent to Chattogram following discussions with senior authorities.

According to the police, Sazzad Hossain is known as a follower of another criminal, Sazzad Ali, a fugitive ‘Shibir Cadre’ currently living abroad. He has 17 cases filed against him, including charges of murder, illegal possessions of firearms and extortion.

He is also an accused in the cases related to the shootings of three sand traders, Anis, Kaiser and Aftab Uddin, who were killed between August and October last year.