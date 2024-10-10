BRUR authorities provide job to Shaheed Abu Sayeed's sister
The authorities of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) on Wednesday provided a job to Sumi Khatun, the younger sister of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a student of the Department of English at the university, who was shot dead during the anti-discrimination student Movement.
BRUR vice-chancellor professor Md Showkat Ali handed over the appointment letter to Sumi Khatun for the post of seminar attendant (temporary) against the permanent post of lab attendant at his office on Wednesday evening stated a press release.
Registrar (additional charge) of the university professor Md Tajul Islam, additional registrar (establishment section) Ziaul Haque and officials of the university were present on the occasion. Elder brothers of Shaheed Abu Sayeed Ramjan Ali and Abu Hossain were also present there.