Abu Sayeed is a son to all families, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist: Dr Yunus in Rangur
Chief advisor of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus has reached the house of Abu Sayeed, a student of Rangpur’s Begum Rokeya University who was killed in the student movement.
He went to Abu Sayeed’s home in Jafarpara village under Pirganj upazila of Rangpur after 11:00 am today, Saturday. He is accompanied by Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, the two coordinators of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ platform, who are among the advisors of the interim government.
Dr Muhammad Yunus and the two advisors landed at Pirganj Marine Academy in a helicopter after 10:30 am this morning. Then he went to Abu Sayeed’s house. He and the two advisors offered prayers at the grave of Abu Sayeed. Later, they met with Abu Sayeed’s family.
Later, Dr Yunus said, “Abu Sayeed is a son to everyone in Bangladesh, regardless of caste and religion. Whether it is a Hindu family, a Muslim family or a Buddhist family, this Abu Sayeed is a son to all.”
He also said, “Young boys and girls will grow up, they will read about Abu Sayeed. And they will think to themselves, ‘I will also fight for justice’.”
From Pirganj, Dr Muhammad Yunus travelled to Rangpur Medical College Hospital by road to see the people injured during the quota reform movement. He went to Begum Rokeya University from there. He spoke to the students at the time. He’ll be staying at the Rangpur Circuit House.
Former social welfare affairs secretary of DUCSU Akhtar Hossain and one of the noted coordinators of Students Against Discrimination Sarjis Alam have also gone to visit Abu Sayeed’s family.
Abu Sayeed died in police firing in Rangpur on 16 July during a clash centered on the quota reform movement. Once the video footage of that incident became viral, the movement gained momentum throughout the country.
Then at one point the platform of quota reform movement ‘Students Against Discrimination’ started protesting with the one point demand of Sheikh Hasina government’s resign. Last Monday, Sheikh Hasina left the country after resigning from the post of prime minister.
Following that, an interim government was formed with Nobel winner Dr Muhammad Yunus as the chief advisor on Thursday night. This interim government is consisted of 17 members including the chief advisor.