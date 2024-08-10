Abu Sayeed is a son to all families, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist: Dr Yunus in Rangur

Chief advisor of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus has reached the house of Abu Sayeed, a student of Rangpur’s Begum Rokeya University who was killed in the student movement.

He went to Abu Sayeed’s home in Jafarpara village under Pirganj upazila of Rangpur after 11:00 am today, Saturday. He is accompanied by Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, the two coordinators of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ platform, who are among the advisors of the interim government.

Dr Muhammad Yunus and the two advisors landed at Pirganj Marine Academy in a helicopter after 10:30 am this morning. Then he went to Abu Sayeed’s house. He and the two advisors offered prayers at the grave of Abu Sayeed. Later, they met with Abu Sayeed’s family.