Abu Sayeed murder: Two police officials suspended in Rangpur

The committee submitted a partial report on 18 July. These two police officials have been suspended as their 'unprofessional behaviour' in connection with the death of Abu Sayeed has been proved.

According to the investigation report, ASI Amir Hossain and Tajhat thana constable Sujan Chandra Roy displayed unprofessional behaviour while discharging duties on the day of incident. This went against the discipline of the disciplined force. They showed negligence in their duties, and ignored the orders of higher authorities. They have been attached to the police line after suspension.