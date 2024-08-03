Abu Sayeed murder: Two police officials suspended in Rangpur
Two police officials including an assistant sub-inspector have been suspended in connection with the death of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed in police firing in Rangpur.
The police officials are Ranpgur police lines' ASI Amir Hossain and Tajhat thana constable Sujan Chandra Roy.
They have been suspended as they unprofessionally fired from shotguns.
Rangpur Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Moniruzzaman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said a four-member investigation committee by police was formed in connection with the death of Abu Sayeed on 18 July.
Rangpur Metropolitan Police additional commissioner Md Saifuzzaman Faruqi is the chief of the investigation committee.
The committee submitted a partial report on 18 July. These two police officials have been suspended as their 'unprofessional behaviour' in connection with the death of Abu Sayeed has been proved.
According to the investigation report, ASI Amir Hossain and Tajhat thana constable Sujan Chandra Roy displayed unprofessional behaviour while discharging duties on the day of incident. This went against the discipline of the disciplined force. They showed negligence in their duties, and ignored the orders of higher authorities. They have been attached to the police line after suspension.
Chases and clashes took place between police-Chhatra League and protesting students seeking quota reform in front of Begum Rokeya University at around 2:30pm on 16 July. Abu Sayeed, a student of 12th batch of English department of Begum Rokeya University, died in police firing during the clash.
Multiple video footage of the incident show that police shot Abu Sayeed from a close range in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur during a ‘complete shutdown’ programme of quota reform protesters on 16 July. Abu Sayeed, holding a stick in one hand, spread his arms wide. He collapsed shortly after the gunshots.