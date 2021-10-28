2 killed, 30 injured in clash over dominance in Narsingdi

Two persons were killed and over 30 others injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over establishing dominance in Kacharikandi village of Narsingdi district early Thursday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Hiron Mia, 35, son of Ashraf Mia, and Sabir Mia, 26, son of Marfot Ali. Both were residents of Kacharkandi village in Raipura upazila.