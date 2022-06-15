20 container depots at high risk, lack of safety measures

Export commodities are loaded in containers at some 20 private depots for shipping abroad through the Chattogram port and these depots are located in the area ranging from Patenga to Sitakunda in Chattogram.

The devastating fire at the BM Container Depot brought other depots’ security and safety issues to the limelight.

Prothom Alo carried out a scrutiny into the depots and found some major shortcomings in their safety arrangements.