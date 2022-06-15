Local News

200,000 people marooned in Sunamganj floodwater

Prothom Alo English Desk
Around two lakh people have been stranded in floodwater for several days in Sunamganj.
Around two lakh people have been stranded in floodwater for several days in Sunamganj. UNB

At least 13 unions and one municipality in Sunamganj's Chatak upazila have been inundated with floodwater as of Wednesday, leaving around two lakh people stranded, reports news agency UNB.

Several hundred houses, more than 200 educational institutions and some 100 fish enclosures went under water in recent days. Various parts of Gobindaganj-Chhatak highway were inundated too.

The Surma, The Chela and The Piyain rivers continue to swell due to heavy showers and onrush of water from the upstream. Road communication between Chhatak and other parts of the country remained snapped.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Chhatak upazila Mamunur Rahman said more than one hundred people took refuge at the government shelters.

Berajpur, Noapara, Alampur, Bilpar, Dashghar, Krishnanagar, Anondonagar, Bagain, Lakshmipur, Gabindanagar and Mohonpur areas of the upazila were hit hard by the flood.

Berajpur Government Primary School Headmaster Manik Mia said important documents of his school were damaged in the flood water.

According to information provided by the Water Development Board (WDB), water of the Surma River at Chhatak point was flowing above the danger mark Wednesday noon.

"Four schools have been declared as shelters. The upazila administration is providing dry foods to the people staying at the shelters," said Mamunur.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment