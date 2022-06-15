200,000 people marooned in Sunamganj floodwater

The Surma, The Chela and The Piyain rivers continue to swell due to heavy showers and onrush of water from the upstream. Road communication between Chhatak and other parts of the country remained snapped.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Chhatak upazila Mamunur Rahman said more than one hundred people took refuge at the government shelters.
Berajpur, Noapara, Alampur, Bilpar, Dashghar, Krishnanagar, Anondonagar, Bagain, Lakshmipur, Gabindanagar and Mohonpur areas of the upazila were hit hard by the flood.
Berajpur Government Primary School Headmaster Manik Mia said important documents of his school were damaged in the flood water.
According to information provided by the Water Development Board (WDB), water of the Surma River at Chhatak point was flowing above the danger mark Wednesday noon.
"Four schools have been declared as shelters. The upazila administration is providing dry foods to the people staying at the shelters," said Mamunur.