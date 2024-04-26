Bangladeshi youth shot dead by Indian BSF in Lalmonirhat
A 20-year-old Bangladeshi youth was gunned down allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in bordering Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat early Friday, according to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).
The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Daku, son of Apir Uddin of Dangapara area under Sreerampur union of the upazila.
According to the BGB and police, a group of people including the youth went to the Indian border to bring cattle around 11pm.
Sensing the presence of the suspected cattle smugglers, the BSF members fired, targeting them from the border, leaving Kalam critically injured, they said.
Later, his associates rushed him to Patgram upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.
Nurul Amin, in-charge of the BGB-61 Jhalangi Camp, said they held a commander-level meeting with the BSF in this regard in the morning.
Patgram police station’s officer-in-charge Abu Sayeed also confirmed the matter, saying the body was sent to Lalmonirhat sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.