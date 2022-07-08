25-km tailback before Bangabandhu Bridge

A 25-kilometer tailback has been created before the Bangabandhu Bridge on the Dhaka-Tangail highway due to heavy pressure of traffic, a road accident and subsequent suspension of toll collection at the bridge.

The tailback stretched from the east end of the bridge to the bypass area in Tangail town, causing immense sufferings to homebound people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The women, children and elders have been the worst sufferers from the gridlock.