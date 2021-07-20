2,500 cows allocated for Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar

After slaughtering the cattle on the Eid day, block majhis will distribute the meat among the camp people. Earlier, more than 200 cattle were sent to Bhasan Char Rohingya shelters in Noakhali.

However, the Rohingya community leaders at Ukhiya and Teknaf camps have expressed their dissatisfaction with the number of allocated animals for them. They claimed that around 8,000 cattle were allocated before the last Eid-ul-Azha for 1.1 million Rohingya people.

“Given merely the 2,500 cattle this time, many camp people would be deprived of their share,” community leaders said.