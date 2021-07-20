2,500 cows allocated for Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar

After slaughtering the cattle on the Eid day, block majhis will distribute the meat among the camp people. Earlier, more than 200 cattle were sent to Bhasan Char Rohingya shelters in Noakhali.
However, the Rohingya community leaders at Ukhiya and Teknaf camps have expressed their dissatisfaction with the number of allocated animals for them. They claimed that around 8,000 cattle were allocated before the last Eid-ul-Azha for 1.1 million Rohingya people.
“Given merely the 2,500 cattle this time, many camp people would be deprived of their share,” community leaders said.
More than 78 thousand Rohingya people dwell at Balukhali camps in Ukhiya. The authorities have allocated only 40 cattle for the Balukhali camps.
“The allocated cattle are small in size and weigh not more than three maunds (111.97kg). Equal distribution of the meat will not be possible,” said Jamal Hossain, a community leader at on Ukhiya camp.
Kutupalang camp community leader Jalal Ahmed said that more than 70 cattle were slaughtered at the camp in last Eid-ul-Azha. “This year, less than 50 cattle are available for the camp people. However, some rich Rohingya people have bought sacrificial animals by themselves,” Jalal said.
Additional RRRC Mohammad Shamsud Douza admitted that the allocation of cattle is lower than the previous year. “Some Rohingya people might be deprived of meat. However, many Rohingya families at the camps have bought sacrificial animals by themselves. The community leaders will select the recipients of meat.”